Dear Lord Alton,

Thank you for your email of 27 April to Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, about religious freedoms in China. I am replying as the Minister for Asia.

We remain deeply concerned about the persecution of Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, Falun Gong practitioners and others on the grounds of their religion or belief in China. The freedom to practise, change or share ones faith or belief without discrimination or violent opposition is a human right that all people should enjoy. We believe that societies which aim to guarantee freedom of religion or belief are more stable, prosperous and more resilient against violent extremism.

We are also seriously concerned about the human rights situation in Xinjiang where there are credible reports of over a million Uyghurs and other minorities being detained in so called “re-education camps”, along with widespread surveillance and restrictions targeted at minorities.

The British Government regularly raises its concerns with the Chinese authorities. On 10 March at the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council, the UK raised concerns about Xinjiang during our ‘Item 4’ statement. On 9 March, the Foreign Secretary raised our concerns about the human rights situation in Xinjiang with his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi. On 5 March, I did the same with the Chinese Ambassador to the UK.

Please be assured that we will continue to raise our concerns about freedom of religion or belief with Chinese authorities.

Nigel

