Government Minister’s welcome promise to to establish a Global Human Rights (‘Magnitsky-style’) sanctions regime in the coming months allowing the UK “to respond to serious human rights violations or abuses anywhere in the world.” The Government deserve to be congratulated for this but Dominic Raab needs to ensure that the commitment isn’t watered down by failing to introduce amendable primary legislation

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL3737):

Question by Lod Alton of Liverpool:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government what plans they have to publish, in draft, any secondary legislation relating to the introduction of a Magnitsky-style sanction regime prior to any such legislation being laid before the House; and whether such sanctions will cover those who, directly or indirectly, (1) profit from, and (2) are involved in, human rights abuses. (HL3737)

Tabled on: 30 April 2020

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

We will lay secondary legislation in Parliament under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 to establish the Global Human Rights (‘Magnitsky-style’) sanctions regime in the coming months. A global human rights sanctions regime will allow us to respond to serious human rights violations or abuses anywhere in the world. We are a global leader in the promotion and protection of human rights and we want to demonstrate that the UK can be a force for good in the world.

All designations will need to meet the legal tests as set out in the Sanctions Act, which includes ensuring designations are underpinned by robust evidence. The sanctions regime is not intended to target individual countries, but those who commit serious human rights violations or abuses anywhere in the world.

Date and time of answer: 13 May 2020 at 14:58.

