Denial of food aid to Christian and Hindu minorities in Pakistan, reported by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom. UK Government Minister says “I share your concerns about religious discrimination and the plight of minorities who are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak.”

Dear David,

Thank you for your email of 15 April about the reported denial of food aid to

Christian and Hindu minorities in Pakistan, as reported by the US Commission on

International Religious Freedom.

I share your concerns about religious discrimination and the plight of minorities who

are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak. During this period, we

continue to urge the Government of Pakistan to guarantee the fundamental rights of

its citizens, regardless of their belief.

We regularly engage, at senior level in Pakistan, on the mistreatment of religious and

ethnic minorities, including Pakistanis from the Christian, Hindu, Ahmadiyya,

Hazara, and Shia communities. I raised my concerns directly with Pakistan’s Human

Rights Minister in February this year.

I am currently speaking on a weekly basis with Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the

UK, His Excellency Nafees Zakaria, to discuss our approaches to the coronavirus

pandemic, and how the UK can support mitigation of the economic and health

impacts in Pakistan.

DFID recently announced wide-ranging support to help the poorest and most

vulnerable in Pakistan during the pandemic. I discussed this with the High

Commissioner on 21 April. The first in a series of measures, it will provide £2.67m in

funds for vital health support and help communities access the right information to

protect themselves, in 27 districts across all five provinces of Pakistan.

It will also provide £1m for the control of locusts in affected areas of Pakistan, which are having a devastating impact on crops and livelihoods. Over the coming weeks, a wider

package of support to Pakistan will see DFID’s programme of assistance repurposed,

to ensure it helps those most at risk during the crisis.

On 14 and 15 April, the Chancellor pushed G7 and G20 Finance Ministers to adopt an

ambitious Action Plan to support the global economy through the pandemic.

Ministers agreed to this plan, which included a historic debt service relief initiative

for developing countries. I welcome that Pakistan will be able to benefit from this.

Yours sincerely,

LORD (TARIQ) AHMAD OF WIMBLEDON

Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth

Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict