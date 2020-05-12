Letter from Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict about the rape and murder of Musa, a Christian, transgender 15 year old, in Faisalabad earlier this month

Lord Alton of Liverpool

House of Lords

London

SW1A 0AA

11 May 2020

Dear David,

Thank you for your email of 8 April on the subject of the rape and murder of Musa,

a Christian, transgender 15 year old, in Faisalabad earlier this month. I am deeply

troubled by the shocking details of this case, which we discussed by phone when we

spoke on 9th April. My thoughts and prayers are with Musa’s family.

I understand that the accused perpetrator of this appalling crime has since been

arrested by police in Punjab. I welcome this, and urge the Government of Pakistan

to ensure he is brought swiftly to justice. The team at the British High Commission

in Islamabad will continue to monitor this case closely.

Let me assure you that the UK will continue to urge the Government of Pakistan to

guarantee the fundamental rights of all its citizens, as laid down in the Constitution

of Pakistan, and in accordance with international standards. It is vital Pakistan

does this for all its citizens, regardless of their gender, belief, or ethnicity. We are

committed to the principle of non-discrimination on any grounds, including on the

basis of gender identity. We will continue to promote and protect the rights of

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) people.

The FCO’s work in combating violence and discrimination against LGBT people

forms an important part of our wider international human rights work. We are

committed to the ‘Leave No One Behind’ promise made at the United Nations

General Assembly in September 2015.

Every person should have a fair opportunity in life no matter who or where they are.

Yours sincerely,

LORD (TARIQ) AHMAD OF WIMBLEDON

Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth

Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict