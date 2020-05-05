The UK’s Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, is to be congratulated for making it clear that the UK will not be indifferent to those who abuse human rights in Hong Kong.

Why Hong Kong’s Police Force must restore its once admirable reputation for probity and why politicians who try and turn it into an enforcer for an authoritarian Communist State must be held to account.

https://hongkongfp.com/2020/05/05/lord-alton-uk-must-impose-sanctions-on-hong-kong-officials-for-human-rights-violations/

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1277294/hong-kong-protests-pro-democracy-movement-police-abuse-uk-inquiry

Written Question Tabled In Parliament: May 5th 2020

Lord Alton of Liverpool to ask Her Majesty’s Government

what plans they have to publish, in draft, any secondary legislation relating to the introduction of a Magnitsky-style sanction regime prior to any such legislation being laid before the House; and whether such sanctions will cover those who, directly or indirectly, (1) profit from, and (2) are involved in, human rights abuses