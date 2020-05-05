Human Rights Without Frontiers, based in Brussels, sends out this important Special Weekly Newsletter on freedom of religion and belief in China, as reported by the NGO Bitter Winter. The violation of Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights occurs on a daily basis, some under the cover of Covid19. For Muslims, Christians, and Buddhists it makes for especially disturbing and sobering reading.
Numerous State-run church venues shut down in late 2019
02.05.20 – The government harassed these Protestant places of worship on a variety of pretexts: from “disturbing neighbors” to “supporting protests in Hong Kong.”
Muslims threatened not to resist the removal of islamic symbols
01.05.20 – To enforce its Islam “sinicization” policy, the CCP removes domes and star-and-crescents from mosques and demands total submissiveness from the Muslim population.
Xinjiang students mandated to love CCP, resist ‘US interference’
01.05.20 – Universities hold allegiance ceremonies for teachers and students, make them criticize countries that raise concerns over the mistreatment of Uyghurs.
Places of worship targeted during coronavirus outbreak
30.04.20 – As the deadly virus was spreading through China, the government continued cracking down on temples and churches, destroying buildings and harassing believers.
73 CAG members sentenced to prison in Hunan and Jiangsu
29.04.20 – The Church of Almighty God remains one of the primary targets of China’s religious persecution, as its members are given hefty sentences for practicing their faith.
Huawei, 5G and human rights abuses: Yes, they are connected
29.04.20 – Citing Huawei’s complicity in slavery and oppression, British Uyghurs are appealing to the British Government to reverse a decision to allow it to run part of the UK’s 5G network.
How China’s 4.5 Million grid administrators monitor residents
28.04.20 – Battalions of overseers patrol residential communities in the name of “social stability,” watch for “unstable elements” and report on religious activities.
Online buyers of religious books caught and interrogated
28.04.20 – The CCP intensifies inquiries into Christians’ online activities, scrutinizing their every digital step, including purchases of “illegal” religious materials.
Catholic priests tortured to join the patriotic church
28.04.20 – The coronavirus pandemic doesn’t prevent the Chinese government from persecuting Catholic conscientious objectors in the Diocese of Mindong.
A Uyghur man’s letter to his lost mother
28.04.20 – Abdulhakim Idris is a human rights activist and the husband of the well-known advocate for Uyghurs’ rights, Rushan Abbas. He does not know where his mother is.
