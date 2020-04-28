Allen Roth’s Code Red Podcast on the arrest of Martin Lee, Margaret Ng and other pro- democracy leaders in Hong Kong and ideology of the CCP.

In a wide ranging podcast, New York’s Allen Roth, from Code Red, interviewed me about the arrest of Martin Lee, Margaret Ng and other pro- democracy leaders in Hong Kong. This is a link to the podcast: https://www.coderedpodcast.org/david-alton/#

Martin Lee, Margarety Ng, Cardinal Kung, Joshua Wong, Chen Guangcheng, Uigjhur Muslims, Wuhan’s heroic doctor: Li Wenliang

