The Chinese Communist Party have united opinion across the political spectrum- Left, Right and Centre – and finally woken up the world to why the people of Hong Kong are so resolutely opposed to the imposition of Chinese Communist Party hegemony. Iain Duncan Smith is right – the CCP must be held to account.

Iain Duncan Smith – the former leader of the Conservative Party- is right to say that the Chinese Communist Party must be held to account for the failure to share information about the Coronavirus and the arrest and attempts to silence brave Chinese doctors who wanted to sound the alarm.

The CCP still continues to refuse to provide vital epidemiological information about the origin of this deadly virus.

They seem entirely indifferent to the massive loss of human life.

But they have achieved one thing.

Their actions have united opinion across the political spectrum- Left, Right and Centre – and finally woken up the world to why the people of Hong Kong are so resolutely opposed to the imposition of Chinese Communist Party hegemony.