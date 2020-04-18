As 82 Year Old Martin Lee – Father of Hong Kong’s Democracy- and leading Human Rights Lawyer – Margaret Ng – are arrested, along with 12 other democrats, the world must unite against a lethal totalitarian threat determined to impose one party, one system, stamping out Hong Kong’s freedoms and democracy

The news from Hong Kong today is shocking.

I know Margaret Ng, Martin Lee, and some of the others who have been arrested and have, this morning contacted UK Government Ministers urging them to urgently remonstrate with the Chinese Government.



These arrests are a classic example of CCP opportunism – using the opportunity of the distraction of the Covid 19 pandemic as a moment to strike.

But, not for the first time, they have miscalculated.

The CCP mask slipped when they arrested doctors trying to warn the world of the dangers of Coronavirus.

That was a wake up call to the world about the true nature of the CCP

Today’s shocking arrest of respected democrats will only serve to reenforce the growing global understanding of the Beijing regime and its ideology- and that they will never live with “two systems in one country.”

This deadly totalitarian virus is every bit as lethal as Covid and, in combating it, the world now needs to stand in unity with Hong Kong’s Democrats in defending liberal and democratic values.



Published 18 April 2020 From: Foreign & Commonwealth Office A Foreign & Commonwealth Office spokesperson said: We are concerned about the arrests of a number of political figures in Hong Kong, and are following these cases closely. We expect any arrests and judicial processes to be conducted in a fair and transparent manner. The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to Hong Kong’s way of life and as such is protected in both the Joint Declaration and the Basic Law. It is essential that any protests are conducted peacefully, and that the authorities avoid actions that inflame tensions

APPG on Hong Kong Press release For immediate release APPG on Hong Kong says UK must act against democracy arrests Fourteen or more key democracy campaigners have been arrested in Hong Kong on charges of illegal assembly. Such arrests took place just hours after China’s top representative office declared it is not bound by Hong Kong’s constitutional restrictions that bar Chinese government from interfering in local affairs. China’s top official also stated last week that steps would be taken to quash the pro-democracy movement. Commenting on the arrests of pro-democracy campaigners in Hong Kong, the co-chairs of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong, Baroness Nathalie Bennett and Alistair Carmichael MP, today say: “Taken together, this declaration from the office of the Bejing representative in Hong Kong that it does not have to comply with the Basic Law, and the arrest of fourteen prominent, peaceful democratic campaigners, are an iron fist being deployed by the Chinese Communist Party to attack the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. “If China is hoping that the world’s attention is diverted by the COVID-19 virus and that the international community will not react with outrage at this assault on the provisions of a binding international treaty, it is sorely mistaken. The Foreign Secretary must act immediately, and we must have an urgent statement to both Houses of Parliament.” About the APPG on Hong Kong The APPG on Hong Kong was inaugurated on 5th November 2019. Its aim is to promote democracy and the rule of law, defend human rights in Hong Kong, share information about Hong Kong and to nurture relations between the United Kingdom and the people of Hong Kong.