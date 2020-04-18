Take just a couple of minutes to watch this inspirational video which tells the remarkable story of Iqbal Masih
He was a Pakistani Christian boy only 12 years old when he was assassinated, on 16 April 1995, for his work on raising awareness about the evils of child labour in Pakistan. Iqbal said he wanted to be the Abraham Lincoln of Pakistan. His story and the continuing suffering and exploitation of minorities in Pakistan deserves to be widely known and widely shared.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mz0pP13z7ao