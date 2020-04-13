A heart as big as Liverpool

A friend who has been watching the self-sacrificing commitment of Liverpool care workers – left without adequate protective clothing but determined to say alongside elderly people in their care, dying from Covid 19 –sent me a link to this song entitled “A heart as big as Liverpool”. It’s a song which is an encouragement to look out for others, certainly an attribute of communities like Liverpool – where people have always faced tragedy, hardship, and suffering by looking out for one another – but true in so many parts of the UK today as we face such testing and challenging times.

