Easter 2020 – and the story of death being defeated in the Resurrection:celebrated in Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus, with the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra. Here, too, is a short essay by G.K.Chesterton published in 1936 entitled “The Resurrection” in which he says – “In our civilisation, cities and realms really do rise again; not merely when they have been defeated but when they have been dead…in Christendom there is an endless revival of human things…” And the Queen uses her 2020 Easter Greeting to remind us that light overcomes darkness.  

Easter 2020 – and the story of death being defeated in the Resurrection – celebrated in Handel's Hallelujah Chorus, with the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Sir Malcolm Sargent .

Here is a short essay by G.K.Chesterton published in 1936 entitled “The Resurrection” in which he says – “In our civilisation cities and realms really do rise again; not merely when they have been defeated but when they have been dead…in Christendom there is an endless revival of human things…”

And the Queen uses her Easter Greeting to remind us that light overcomes darkness 

 

