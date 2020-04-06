Find a moment to watch a stunningly made Video of 100 pieces of great art – moving and beautiful paintings – which tell the old story of Holy Week and give encouragement during this pandemic.

Stunningly made Video of 100 pieces of great art – moving and beautiful paintings – which tell the old story of Holy Week and give encouragement during this pandemic. Click here –
https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/lyeLCQn9wCRmz2EsPrxBc?domain=christian.art
At a moment when our churches have been locked and barred – even for individuals wising to enter for reflection or private prayer – a friend sent me this link to 100 paintings which tell the story of Holy Week – the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus. It is beautifully made and an encouragement to all of us needing reassurance at this challenging and desolate time.