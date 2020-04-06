Find a moment to watch a stunningly made Video of 100 pieces of great art – moving and beautiful paintings – which tell the old story of Holy Week and give encouragement during this pandemic.

Stunningly made Video of 100 pieces of great art – moving and beautiful paintings – which tell the old story of Holy Week and give encouragement during this pandemic. Click here –

At a moment when our churches have been locked and barred – even for individuals wising to enter for reflection or private prayer – a friend sent me this link to 100 paintings which tell the story of Holy Week – the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus. It is beautifully made and an encouragement to all of us needing reassurance at this challenging and desolate time.

Those who produced the Holy Week video have chosen 100 paintings, ranging from Ancient Rome to Contemporary Art – reminding us that down the ages great and inspired artists have made sense of a terrible story of suffering, pain and persecution.

They say “We hope this video may bring some joy amidst the pandemic turmoil we find ourselves in” and they quote the Spanish mystic, St. Teresa of Avila, “Let nothing disturb you, let nothing frighten you, all things are passing away: God Never changes”