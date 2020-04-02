Press Release – For immediate release from Sarah Champion MP

Member of Parliament for Rotherham

Thursday 2nd April 2020

MPS, PEERS, CHURCH LEADERS, POLICE CHIEF AND WOMEN’S GROUPS URGE HOME SECRETARY TO SAFEGUARD PROSTITUTES DURING CORONAVIRUS

Text of letter – Click here:

Dear Home Secretary final.

Sarah Champion MP, Chair of the APPG prostitution and global sex trade, has joined forces with a cross party group of MPs, Peers, former Met Police Chief, Church and women’s groups to urge the Home Secretary to support prostitutes in the UK.

“We write to seek reassurance that the Home Office is responding to the heightened risks faced by prostituted people during the Coronavirus emergency by enabling them to access support and exiting services.

Sexual exploitation is gendered: it is predominantly women and girls who are subjected to sexual exploitation, and it is overwhelmingly men who pay to sexually exploit them. Sexual exploitation drives modern slavery in the UK. The overwhelming majority of women reported to the National Referral Mechanism are brought here to be prostituted.

Prostitution is a profitable business. We are therefore hugely concerned that when the exploiters are unable to use the women to make money because of coronavirus, the women’s lives literally become worthless to them.

We welcome the Home Secretary’s strong position on tackling Domestic Violence during the pandemic. As part of this campaign, it must be recognised that forcing women into prostitution is a recognised form of coercive control used by abusive partners. We ask that the commitment given to tackle domestic abusers is applied to anyone trying to profit from sexual exploitation, and that similar support is given to the victims.”

The letter has three asks;

• Victims of sex trafficking and modern slavery be granted reliable accommodation and support services.

• The police are advised to consider sexual exploitation when responding to cases of Domestic abuse.

• Specialist services for victims of sexual exploitation receive the funding they need to continue to deliver exiting support and adapt to likely emerging service user needs due to Coronavirus.

Commenting on why she wrote the letter Sarah Champion said:

“I’ve become increasingly concerned about the plight of the most vulnerable in our society due to Covid19, prostituted people are just such a group, but one we find easy to overlook. Unless the Government is pro-active in supporting prostitutes, they will be failing in their duty to safeguard some of the most marginalised in our society.”

List of signatories:

Sarah Champion MP, Chair of the APPG on Prostitution and the Global Sex Trade

Baron Hogan-Howe QPM Kt, former Head of London’s Metropolitan Police

Revd Vivienne Faul 56th Bishop of Bristol, Church of England lead on Modern Slavery

Lord Alton of Liverpool

Baroness Gale

Baroness Grey-Thompson DBE

Lord Kennedy of Southwark

Lord McColl of Dulwich

Rt Hon Diane Abbott MP, Shadow Home Secretary

Fiona Bruce MP, Chair of the Conservative Party Human Rights Commission and Vice Chair of the APPG on Prostitution and the Global Sex Trade

Ronnie Cowan MP

Angela Crawley MP

Carolyn Harris MP, Shadow Minister Women & Equalities

Dame Diana Johnson MP

Pauline Latham MP

Jess Phillips MP

Fiona Broadfoot, survivor

FiLiA

Not Buying It

Nordic Model Now!

Dionne Reid, CEO Women Work

Rosemary Hack, Director, Press Red

Equality Now

Lynda Dearlove, CEO, Women at the Well

Harriet Wistrich, Centre for Women’s Justice

Zarin Hainsworth, National Alliance of Women

Phil McCarthy, CEO Caritas Social Action Network