Dr.Jon Hastie has Duchene Muscular Dystrophy. Facing the prospect of a refusal to treat him if he contracts Coronavirus he says “please don’t let people like me die without giving s a chance. Please don’t write us off….I never thought that I would use Twitter to beg for my life. I’m angry and scared. We are all being betrayed if we let our most vulnerable people die.”

In case you are in any doubt about the danger that disabled people will be written off during the Coronavirus crisis, listen to the powerful, heart-wrenching appeal from Dr.Jon Hastie who has Duchene Muscular Dystrophy.

And share it with others.

Dr.Hastie says “please don’t let people like me die without giving s a chance. Please don’t write us off.” He says “I never thought that I would use Twitter to beg for my life. I’m angry and scared. We are all being betrayed if we let our most vulnerable people die.”

Dr.Hastie is CEO of DMD Pathfinders, has a PhD in Government, Lived Experience consultant for NHS England.

https://twitter.com/DrJonHastie/status/1245711038982639617?s=20

As Baroness Tanni Grey Thompson DBE DL rightly says “

This is really powerful.” www.tanni.co.uk