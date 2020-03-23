Arise Foundation charity highlights plight of vulnerable people who are likely to be overlooked as the Coronavirus Pandemic sweeps through at risk communities. Arise has established an emergency fund to get essentials to the people who need it, and to do so safely.

The Arise Foundation charity – on whose Board I serve as an unremunerated Trustee – works with people at risk of human trafficking and modern day slavery.

Today it highlighted the plight of vulnerable people who are likely to be overlooked as the Coronavirus Pandemic sweeps through at risk communities. Arise has established an emergency fund to get essentials to the people who need it, and to do so safely.

https://www.arise.foundation/news/letter-to-arises-supporters-from-lord-alton-of-liverpool

https://www.arise.foundation/news/arises-covid-emergency-fund-how-does-it-work-and-who-can-apply

Arise has written to its friends and supporters, telling them

” You’ll have received a lot of emails from charities asking for money.

In a crisis, this can feel like opportunism. But truly many nonprofits are facing existential choices. For Arise, this is not an effort to meet overheads and salaries, but rather to meet the needs of our network, embedded in some of the world’s most vulnerable communities. So, at the very outset, I want to emphasise that if you feel able to respond to what follows, you should know that every penny raised by this appeal will go directly to those on the frontline.

We are receiving countless requests from our network. We are hearing from the slums around Delhi and Bangalore, the suburbs of Manila and among some of the Roma communities in Albania where the virus poses profound risks. These are people often living below the poverty line in cramped and unsanitary conditions. The instruction to “wash hands” or “self-isolate” simply does not apply in places where there is no running water and four families to a room.

Arise’s India Coordinator, Sr Arpan Carvalho put it starkly: “The help given to the poorest of the poor is, in some places, being withdrawn for their own safety. The devastation the coronavirus could cause in such circumstances doesn’t bear thinking about, and the desperation in those communities will lead to more people being exploited. We are finding new ways of helping them”.

Arise’s network refuses to abandon the communities it serves. And so we are asking you to help us assist these communities. Arise has established an emergency fund and structure to get essentials to the people who need it, and to do so safely. The fund will provide micro grants to at-risk communities, to enable them to get what they need to protect themselves. Through our trusted network we can reach many thousands of those most vulnerable. (Read the full letter)



If you are in a position to do so please consider supporting the appeal. Thank you.

