With 100,000 people killed, including 12,000 civilians, 85,000 people dying as a result of the famine that has ensued from the war, and approximately 130 children dying every single day in the War in Yemen, isn’t it time for the Governments of Iran and Saudi Arabia to urge their proxies to end this war?

Can the Minister confirm the figures being given by ACLED that, so far in this terrible war, 100,000 people have been killed including 12,000 civilians, that 85,000 people have died as a result of the famine that has ensued from the war, and that approximately 130 children are dying every single day?

Is this not the moment for us to appeal to the Governments of both Iran and Saudi Arabia to urge their proxies to end this war, not least in the current circumstances where people will now be dying of the coronavirus?

In this situation, does the Minister really think that anyone will be collecting data on the number of fatalities from the virus?