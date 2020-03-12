Child Labour in DRC’s Cobalt Mines. Human Rights Activist Forced To Flee After Launching A Legal Action vs Against Tech Companies

During a hearing of the House of Lords Select Committee on International Relations and Defence (March 11th) David Alton (Lord Alton of Liverpool ) questioned senior representatives of the CDC – the UK’s development finance institution – about reports that

Auguste Mutombo, the executive director of Alternatives Plus, an NGO based in the Democratic Republic of the Congo being forced to flee after threats to his life. Alternative Plus works to improve conditions in the artisanal mining sector.

Following the deaths and injury of children working in the mines, Auguste Mutombo’s NGO has launched a landmark legal action against Apple, Google, Tesla, Microsoft and Dell.

Lord Alton said there had been reports that 36,000 children are working in the DRCs cobalt mines – used to power lithium batteries- and said that if UK funds were reaching companies in the supply chain that they are in breach of the U.K.’s laws on modern day slavery and that the CDC should take action against them.