The UK Government has confirmed to me in a Ministerial reply that almost 3 million human embryos have been destroyed or experimented upon.

Is science wrong when it teaches us that life begins at fertilisation? And, if not, why are we so indifferent?

A total respect for the dignity of human life, at every stage, is crucial for scientific, economic and human progress. If we are negligent stewards of Creation then the future will be bleak indeed.