Nigerians warn Parliamentarians that President Buhari is failing to curb a Genocide in the making and risks civil war and the breakup of the country if he fails to combat ISIS, Fulani and Boko Haram – and it’s fake news that this horrific violence is down to global warming rather than a murderous ideology.



Three stories published today illustrate why the disingenuous narrative that Nigeria’s violence is to be explained by global warming, rather than ideology, is perilously close to becoming fake news propaganda.

Global warming didn’t abduct these four seminarians in Kaduna; global warming didn’t abduct Pastor Lawan Andimi; global warming didn’t close the Du Merci orphanage in Kano – and global warming wasn’t responsible for the abduction of Leah Sharibu or the beheading of 11 Nigerian Christians on Christmas Day.

The merging of Boko Haram, Fulani militias, and Nigerian’s ISIS – who between them have already taken thousands of lives – endangers the future cohesion of Nigeria and creates the conditions for genocide.

Nigerians whom I met this week said that there is a real danger of this becoming a civil war – and when Nigeria’s President Buhari comes to London next week he should be warned that unless he protects pluralism and diversity he risks turning the wonderful country of Nigeria into another Sudan – whose savage civil war took two million lives and led to the partition and break-up of the country.