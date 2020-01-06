Iraq in grave danger of becoming a battle ground for a tit-for-tat undeclared war waged by proxies of Iran. This war by any other name will lead to more cruelty, more misery, and more refugees throughout the region. Reactivated ISIS cells will exploit the opportunity and vulnerable minorities will be gravely at risk.

DURING MY VISIT, LAST MONTH, TO NORTHERN IRAQ AND KURDISTAN, I REPEATEDLY HEARD WARNINGS ABOUT THE INCREASED BELLIGERENCE AND CONFIDENCE OF NEW INSURGENT MILITIAS – SOME QUARTER MASTERED BY IRAN – PAVING THE WAY FOR FURTHER CONFLICT IN IRAQ AND SYRIA.

Many I met expressed their fears that a combination of Iranian Shia militias and the re-emergence of sleeping ISIS cells – with its Sunni affiliations – would endanger the achievements of the Kurdish Regional Government in protecting both Kurds and the minorities, including Yazidis and Christians – who are in grave danger if Iraq once again becomes the chosen battlefield – this time, for a tit-for-tat hybrid war waged by proxies.

Following Soleimani’s killing in Iraq – from which he was banned under UN Security Council resolutions – the consequences could be full scale war by accident or, more likely, a cycle of retaliatory attacks which amount to war by any other name.

The danger of escalation and the recent sight of joint naval exercises involving Iran, China, and Russia, is hardly encouraging; while Israel feels increasingly at risk from Iranian backed Hezbollah rocket attacks from Lebanon.

Iran thrives and capitalises on any differences that open up between the US and its European allies. It exploits grievances and uses disaffection as a major recruiting tools.

It also uses hostages. Where this conflict leaves Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and 15 British and American prisoners in Iran is anybody’s guess.

Doubtless, it will try and seize other hostages and will be planning cyber-attacks like that carried out on our parliamentary estate in 2017.

Soleimani’s death last week follows the killing of hundreds of US service personnel. His Quds force have been engaged in a war against the US for decades and have wantonly destabilised the region.

Since September 2018, Iran Backed Groups of militants have fired over 30 rockets at U.S. facilities in Iraq, including the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, consulate in Basra, and military training facilities in Taji, Mosul, and Nineveh.

Congress and the White House have repeatedly warned that this would not be tolerated forever.

Article 51 of Chapter 7 of the UN Charter clearly permits a country, in this case America, to act in self defence once attacked – and it has been repeatedly attacked in Iraq

According to The Times, Iran attempted to build or has built a dozen underground missile silos in Syria and was doing the same in Iraq. In Lebanon they have over 100,000 missiles.

Recall, too, Soleimani’s role in the deaths of large numbers of civilians, as Aleppo was starved into submission; his use of Houthi proxies in Yemen; with Hezbollah and Hamas proxies intent on the destruction of the State of Israel.

Soleimani’s fingerprints were on the acts of piracy in the Straits of Hormuz and the attack, in Saudi, on the Aramco petroleum complex – and the US says it was aware of plans to take further American lives.

In the days before Soleimani’s death a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base near Kirkuk led to the death of an American civilian contractor. In response, America deployed fighter jets to pound Iranian backed militias in Syria and Iraq.

For 40 years Iran has supported acts of terror and been responsible for egregious violations of human rights. And we ca be certain that it will not balk at carrying out more.

Our failure to tame the crocodile has simply emboldened it.

Thousands of Iranians have themselves long since seen through this theocratic terror State -and have been protesting publicly against its leaders.

Kata’ib Hizbollah is Iran’s proxy in Iraq and, although its leader was also killed alongside Soleimani, it is his death which turns this into a fight between the US and Iran, not just their proxies. Having recklessly escalated the violence Iran almost certainly misread the US’s earlier reluctance to be provoked into retaliation..

But Tehran has been misreading other signals too.

In recent months, millions of people have demonstrated against the oppression of that regime—both in Iran and across the Middle East, in Lebanon and Iraq.

Consider the rising generation in Iraq – where, in recent weeks, over 400 people have been killed as they have campaigned for a more open and democratic and less corrupt government – one which is no longer manipulated by Iran.

We must hope and pray that a political strategy now emerges to empower those – especially Iraqis, Lebanese and Kurds, who wish to throw off Iranian hegemony and run their own societies and govern their own countries. And that is also true for the people of Iran – who want a prosperous and peaceful society which respects diversity and difference..

In the north of Iraq, the Kurdish Regional Government has created, especially in Erbil, a glimpse of what a peaceful Iraq – and wider region – could look like.

I visited its Parliament and held talks with , Dr Rewaz Faiaq the Speaker, and Hemin Hawrami , the Deputy Speaker.

Both drew attention to the threat to the stability of the region by armed militias – and the consequences of further waves of displacements and refugees. I visited multi-ethnic villages on the Nineveh Plain. Shabak militias supported by Iran – and exploiting pre-ISIS Shabak grievances – have endangered the reconstruction of these ancient Christian settlements – places like Bartella, where a school has been erected named after Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini – and are an attempt to create a destabilizing Iranian canton in the Nineveh Plains, strategically wedged between Kurdistan and Mosul.

The re-emergence of ISIS – exploiting the disaffection and isolation of Sunni Muslims has seen its renaissance in northern Iraq, carrying out guerrilla attacks in the Hamrin mountains and Qara Chokh mountains – leading to more than 30 deaths or injuries of brave Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers during December.

And its ideology mutates and spreads. In Nigeria, jihadists were responsible for the beheading of eleven Christians executed in retaliation for the demise of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who proclaimed the Caliphate in 2014.

The failure of the international community in bringing men like Soleimani and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to justice – has created the circumstances where countries like the US, sensing themselves to be under attack, inevitably invoke the doctrine of self-defence.

There are, of course, times when military options must be used but, in the increasing absence of international law and its enforcement, it is being used as a first resort rather than a last resort – and perhaps with too little strategic sense of the consequences.

And other nations have been embarking on undeclared wars, too.

In Kurdistan, in meeting refugees, I saw for myself the consequences of Turkey’s illegal invasion of north east Syria. The misery which they have inflicted has been compounded by the appalling consequences of airstrikes and shelling by Russian backed Syrian forces in Idlib.

More than a quarter of a million souls have fled a province which had becomes the last bolt hole of around 3.5 million people who had been displaced from other contested areas of Syria.

During my visit I went to Bardarash refugee camp. It was established less than two months ago to provide a place of safety for refugees fleeing Turkey’s bombardment and invasion of North East Syria.

In a desolate location, it is home – if that is a word that can accurately be used – to 2,520 families – some 9,894 individuals with more arrivals expected.

Tents and makeshift shelters – in increasingly cold weather – have replaced homes bombed by Turkish – that is, NATO – planes and people who, until weeks before, had successfully supported themselves and their children queue up for rations, handouts, and medical help.

As always there were handfuls of dedicated volunteers and aid workers trying to apply poultices and bandages to keep people going.

But these people should never have had to become refugees in the first place, and until we address the fundamental causes, and get angry with those who are responsible, the numbers and attendant suffering and heartbreak will increase exponentially.

What were our friends in the United States thinking of in walking out on our Kurdish allies in north east Syria – and what message did they think that was going to send to Tehran?

And if Turkey can get away with illegality is it any wonder that Iran thinks it can do the same?

When did it become acceptable to break the Geneva Conventions – and potentially the Chemical Weapons Convention – and illegally occupy territory and ethnically cleanse a population, and face no investigation, little censure, no Security Council Resolution, and no consequences?

Perhaps the British Government will tell us what outrage a NATO country must commit – just what does it have to do to innocent civilians – before we declare it to be unfit for membership – let alone seek its referral to the International Criminal Court?

If the rule of law is a casualty of international impotence, consider the phenomenal human consequences.

On World Refugee Day, 2019, a staggering and unprecedented 70.8 million people had been forcibly displaced. From Cox’s Bazaar – and the Rohingya – to the Libyan Coast – and a tidal wave of Eritreans, Nigerians, Sudanese, Iranians , and Syrians, some 37,000 people are forced to flee their homes every single day.

This is overwhelming due to man-made conflict or persecution.

My first visit to a refugee camp was in Beirut in 1981. Shatila and Shabra camps had been established for Palestinian refugees in 1948.

A year after my visit the camps were the scene of a horrific massacre.

One of my most heart-breaking experiences was hearing from refugees in Darfur about the genocide which had been unleashed upon them. 300,000 died, 2 million were displaced.

In Dadaab, Kenya, I saw one of the biggest refugee camps in the world teeming with 211,000 refugees – many from Somalia; and in Sudan and Burma I have spent time in camps where people have taken refuge to escape a crisis and end up staying there for years. 17 years is the average length of time spent in a camp by a fleeing refugee.

In Bardarash a mother of four told me that “ the war planes came at 4.00pm. As they dropped their bombs and chemicals many children were burnt. Some were killed. We all started to run. One of my children fell and concussed his skull. I just want to go home with my children- but everything was destroyed, and we would be slaughtered.”

Hamid, another Bardarash refugee, described how he saw people choking as their homes were burnt: “children were throwing up and we had to leave the injured behind as we fled.”

Refugees were incredulous that the international community had allowed Erdogan to force them from their homes. They felt betrayed.

In adding to the global refugee crisis, we have created perfect recruiting grounds for extremist organisations able to exploit despair, hopelessness and betrayal.

Bardarash is a symbol of the breakdown of global leadership and its occupants are paying a high the price. The UK Government should challenge and confront the destabilising activities of Turkey and Iran as their rivalry is contributing to the rise of extremism, sectarianism and the refugee crisis.

I have sent the Government a number of other reflections from my visit to Northern Iraq.

During my visit I went to Simele where the Syrian Christians were subjected to genocide in 1933. The site was in a deplorable condition and there should be a memorial to commemorate the victims. The UK Government could help with this especially since that the massacre took place only one year after Britain terminated its mandate over Iraq in 1932. At the time, the Foreign Office rejected calls for an international inquiry into the killings, cravenly arguing that it might lead to further massacres against Christians. They did not support calls to punish the offenders as they had become national heroes. Here’s an opportunity to belatedly recognise what happens when you ignore genocides.

I also met Baba Sheik, the spiritual leader of the Yazidis. The UK Government could do more to help abandoned Yazidi children and to help find the still missing 3,000 Yazidi women who were abducted and enslaved. We could also do more to help preserve and restore manuscripts and artefacts which were hidden during the genocide and tell the story of these ancient communities.

The UK Government should also be directly supporting schools, women unions and youth organisation of the minority communities. Most of those I met said that they had little contact with UK officials. The UK Government can, and should, work collaboratively with organisations like CSW – and I pay tribute to them and to the Assyrian Aid Society for their help in facilitating my visit to Kurdistan – to provide necessary training to empower and equip local activists and to facilitate reconciliation and inter-community dialogue.

Survivors of ISIS genocide in Mosul and Sinjar told me that they had never been approached by British or international agencies to give their evidence. How will trials ever take place if we have failed to collect witness statements?

I met two men whose families fled from Mosul and another whose home was burnt down in Sinjar. No one from the international community or the Governments in Baghdad or Erbil has ever asked to meet them or to take their statements. Yet we are endlessly told we are “collecting evidence “ and that perpetrators will “be brought to justice”.

In the context of the immediate crisis the Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, is right to “urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests.”

But we need a new long term strategy too.

There can be no lasting peace and no sustained reconciliation without justice and the rule of law – which is why a central plank of our approach must be the creation of a regional court to try those responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide. Until we do, lawless militias will go on behaving with impunity and retaliatory assassinations and killings will be the order of the day.