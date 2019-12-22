Here are a selection of posts from 2019 – to provide a recap of the year through a different lens – and a distraction when the festivities prove too much.  The year begins and ends with posts about Genocide in Iraq, human rights violations in Pakistan and North Korea, and disturbing events in Hong Kong.

Here are a selection of my posts from 2019 – to provide a recap of the year through a different lens – and a distraction when the festivities prove too much.
2019 began with a post about genocide in Northern Iraq and the then Foreign Secretary’s announcement that he had commissioned a Review of how the Foreign Office responds to persecution.
Among the last posts of the year are reports from my recent visit to Northern Iraq – during which I visited the spiritual leader of the Yazidis, met survivors of ISIS genocide and went to Simile the site of the 1933 genoicde against Syrian Christians.
There are also recent posts about continuing persecution in Pakistan and North Korea.
There are posts from Timisoara (commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of Communism); reports from Taiwan and Hong Kong (fearing asphyxiation by Chinese Communism); posts about the General Election; events and speeches in Parliament; the defence of human life in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland; an essay on our loss of identity and identity politics; a post on Article 19 of the UDHR and attacks on journalists; posts on the life of children in Pakistan’s 20,000 brick kilns and modern day slavery and human trafficking; the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants seeking a better life in the UK; the launch of a new coalition on genocide; a lecture at Salt Lake City’s Brigham Young University on freedom of religion or belief; talks in New York and Philadelphia on remembering atrocities like the Armenian Genocide and acting to prevent new ones; talks in Washington on the destruction of sacred places and the threat to North East Syria; the freeing of Asia Bibi; a surprise anniversary event to celebrate 40 years in Parliament; posts highlighting the plight of Uighurs, Yazidis, Rohingya and Kachin minorities; debates on Nigeria, North Eastern Syria, Hong Kong, the Amritsar Massacre, and Pakistan; an inquiry into the drug Primodos and the long campaign for victims of mesothelioma.
Today’s edition of Dawn https://www.dawn.com/news/1523521 details the case of an academic from Pakistan, Junaid Hafeez, who has been sentenced to death on blasphemy charges by a Court in Multan
In its Judgement it is stated that ”this court has got no circumstance for taking [a] lenient view and it is also not permitted in Islam.”
Mr.Hafeez has been in solitary confinement in Multan’s Central Jail for at least six years. His parents say that “delaying tactics” the difficulties of finding “adequate legal counsel” and the difficulties of getting a fair trial at a low level of the judiciary have led to extraordinary suffering by their son.
Why North Korea is still number one on the World Watch List, according to a North Korean Escapee. Read his harrowing and challenging account of the three options facing North Koreans who have a religious faith, knowing that if you are discovered, you will be imprisoned, tortured, and almost certainly killed. Spare them a thought as we approach Christmas.
I was born in North Korea in the late 1980s, when the country was heavily controlled by the cult of personality surrounding the nation’s leaders, the Kim family – they were worshipped as gods. Like every North Korean citizen, I regarded the Kim family as gods, and embraced them in my heart. From nursery age, I asked my parents to take me to the Kims’ statues, and I even cried if I found a single grain of dust on them. (It’s estimated that there are 30,000-50,000 monuments to honour the Kim family in North Korea.) When Kim Il-sung, the grandfather of present leader Kim Jong-un, died on 7 July 1994, I cried all day – because I really believed he was my grandfather and god of all North Korean citizens.
SURGEON PRESENTS EVIDENCE OF HONG KONG POLICE VIOLATIONS AGAINST MEDICAL WORKERS TO BRITISH PARLIAMENT AND CALLS FOR INTERNATIONAL INQUIRY
SURGEON PRESENTS EVIDENCE OF HONG KONG POLICE VIOLATIONS AGAINST MEDICAL WORKERS TO BRITISH PARLIAMENT AND CALLS FOR INTERNATIONAL INQUIRY It was highly disturbing to hear the testimony of a Hong Kong surgeon given last night at a Hearing which I chaired at the House of Lords. A British surgeon who has been working in Hong Kong for 25 years yesterday described the arrest and abuse of doctors, nurses and first aiders at recent protests in Hong Kong, as well as other abuses of Hong Kong’s health system, as a violation of international humanitarian norms. The Hearing was organised by Hong Kong Watch, of which I am a Patron. =========================================================================== This photograph shows at least 16 medical professionals sitting in rows on the ground with their hands bound behind their backs with zip-cords. ============================================================================ Among the attendees at last night’s Hearing were the former Lord Chancellor Lord Mackay of Clashfern, the former leader of the Liberal Party Lord Steel of Aikwood, the former leader of the Green Party Baroness Bennett, Baroness D’Souza, former Lord Speaker, the former defence minister Lord Hamilton of Epsom and the chair of the Conservative Party Human Rights Commission Fiona Bruce MP, who is also a Hong Kong Watch Patron. Dr Darren Mann, who first brought the evidence to international attention in an article in the world’s leading medical journal The Lancet on 21 November 2019, described witnessing the arrest of medical personnel who had been providing vital medical care to those injured during a violent confrontation at Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University on the night of 17 November 2019. A photograph showed at least 16 medical professionals sitting in rows on the ground with their hands bound behind their backs with zip-cords. They were clearly identified as doctors, nurses and emergency medical technicians by their high-visibility vests, and yet were arrested for rioting. They were detained for 24 hours, released on bail and are now required to report to the police every week. They may also face threat of disciplinary action by their hospitals for being present at the protests, even though they were voluntarily offering their assistance to any injured person on the principle of humanitarian neutrality. The pretext for these arrests – that protesters may be masquerading as medical workers – is entirely unconvincing and demonstrates dangerously misplaced priorities, said Dr Mann. Dr Mann also reported worrying indications of wider encroachment on the healthcare sector and infrastructure. There is evidence that ambulances have been used to transport police and instances where police have entered hospitals to arrest protesters, maintaining a presence in full riot gear with weapons. There are credible accounts that police sought to accompany doctors in hospitals during consultations, and even attempted to enter operating theatres. Large numbers of the Hong Kong public are afraid to use the emergency services or go to public hospitals for fear that they could be arrested, and this can be considered as ‘weaponising’ the healthcare system against the protest movement, Dr Mann told the meeting in Parliament. He also described how an underground medical system has emerged in which the injured prefer to be treated with their confidentiality and dignity respected. “These violations amount to grave breaches of international humanitarian norms and human rights law” said Dr Mann. “In any violent conflict the protection of humanitarian workers is absolutely essential. Arresting or obstructing medical workers, and thereby preventing them from treating the injured, is a serious human rights abuse and sends a chilling message to deter other volunteer medics from assisting in providing medical care in protests. These actions should be condemned.” “The continuing failure of the Hong Kong police and government to acknowledge any deficiency in, and offer future reassurances for, the treatment of humanitarian aid providers during these protests is damaging to China’s reputation abroad and to its standing within the international medical community. Sadly the Hong Kong government appears to be unaware that its policies are deviating from customary norms, and there is an urgent need for international governments and humanitarian organisations to scrutinise the operational conduct of the Hong Kong police with respect not only to medical aid workers but also the wider healthcare sector”
Robert Hardman writes powerfully in today’s Daily Mail about the plight of the Uighur Muslims of Western China.Instead of censuring and disowning Mesut Ozil for speaking up on their behalf – he posted a message on Instagram in their defence – Arsenal football club should have stood by him and praised his courage
Instead of censuring and disowning Mesut Ozil for speaking up on their behalf, (he posted a message on Instagram in their defence) Arsenal football club should have stood by him and praised his courage. China will be host to the 2022 Winter Olympics and hopes to stage the 2030 FIFA world Cup. Are we seriously saying that their treatment of Uighurs and their abandonment of “two systems, one country” in Hong Kong doesn’t matter and that sports clubs and authorities can turn a blind eye? Are we saying that television deals with Chinese broadcasters (which generate 8.75 million every year to each Premier League club) matters more than the incarceration and “re-education” of one million Uighur people?
Timişoara and the Romanian Revolution of 1989 – and how László Tokes rewrote history.
At the end of a moving Service, at the Calvinist church in the Romanian city of Timişoara, I laid a wreath outside the church, with Zsolt Nemeth of the Hungarian Parliament. At least 40 pro democracy campaigners from Timişoara lost their lives in the campaign to end the country’s dictatorship.
On December 15th 1989 Ceaucescu’s Secret Police – the cruel and greatly feared Securitate – entered the church and stripped the dissenting Pastor, László Tőkés, of his Minister’s gown and threw it on the floor.
It’s not often that you can choose to save a life or to end one. But when you cast your General Election vote you have the opportunity and duty to do just that. If a candidate wants to deny a vulnerable person the right to life, isn’t it time to deny them your vote?
December 10th was United Nations Human Rights Day. This year’s theme? Youth standing up for human rights.In Hong Kong, an entire generation’s struggle for democracy in the face of brutal repression continues. Stand With Hong Kong’s young people standing up for democracy, the rule of law and human rights. Former House of Commons Speaker, John Bercow, says Carrie Lam should be engaging with the newly elected councillors in Hong Kong and calls for universal suffrage
Interview with Hong Kong’s Nina Lo of Radio Television Hong Kong Current Affairs Programme The Pulse. With 800,000 pro democracy campaigners on the streets again this weekend, Carrie Lam needs to be less of an ostrich, take her head out of the sand, and meet the newly elected representatives who speak for millions.
Bardarash – Refugees fleeing North East Syria describe ethnic cleansing and war crimes and their sense of betrayal. Bardarash is a symbol of the world’s inability to uphold international law and its failure to punish injustice. “Mr.Trump says we Kurds are ‘not angels.’ No. But we are human beings.” Daily Telegraph article about Bardarash
This morning I got into Bardarash refugee camp. It was established less than two months ago to provide a place of safety for refugees fleeing Turkey’s bombardment and invasion of North East Syria.
In a desolate location, it is home – if that is a word that can accurately be used – to 2,520 families – some 9,894 individuals with more arrivals expected. Tents and makeshift shelters have replaced homes bombed by Turkish (NATO) planes and people who once supported themselves and their children queue up for rations, handouts, and medical help.
As always there are handfuls of dedicated volunteers and aid workers trying to apply poultices and bandages to keep people going. But, these people should never have had to become refugees in the first place, and until we address the fundamental causes, and get angry with those who are responsible, the numbers and attendant suffering and heartbreak will increase exponentially.
Alqosh – Nahum – Prophet of Iraq – With A Powerful Message For Our Own Times – healing history and contradicting the prophets of doom.
Thanks to the great uncle of Athra Kado, a Chaldean Assyrian from the Iraqi town of Alqosh, the tomb of the Jewish Prophet Nahum was preserved during the long years following the passing of Iraq’s virulently Anti-Jewish laws and the expulsion of the country’s Jews.
Between 1948 and 1951 121,633 Jews left Iraq.
Standing at Simile where throats were cut in an orgy of violence and meeting today’s Genocide victims challenges our generation to break the unremitting cycle of hate and brutality.
Lord Alton Visiting A Genocide Site In Simile, Northern Iraq
I was in Simile today – where ancestors of ISIS cut the throats of up to 3000 men, women and children. No memorial has ever been erected to these Assyrian Christians and the site of their bloody end is shamefully littered with garbage and rubbish. Historians are uncertain whether corpses were taken away to a mass grave but you can still see evidence of fragments of bone protruding from broken walls of what was once a police station. Dindar William of the Assyrian Democratic Movement accompanied me on my visit and said that “the desecration of the site is deliberate adding insult to injury.”
At the time, the British authorities rejected calls for an international inquiry into the killings, cravenly arguing that it might lead to further massacres against Christians. They did not support calls to punish the offenders as they had become national heroes.
Today in Nineveh the stories of two ancient communities rang out as a rebuke to the international community and its failure to protect and prevent genocide and to punish those responsible. Yazidi and Christian leaders told me “what happened to us was beyond imagination”
Today in the Nineveh Plains, and in the nearby mountains, the stories of two ancient communities rang out as a rebuke to the international community and its failure to protect, prevent, and to punish those responsible for Genocide and crimes against humanity.
I visited Lalash, the holiest place of Yazidism – an ancient religion grossly misrepresented by those who hate it and seek to destroy it.
Nearby, in Shikhan, a Yazidi town in Kurdistan’s Nineveh the Baba Shieikh – the 87-year-old spiritual leader of the Yazidis – told me that his pleas for help from the international community had fallen on deaf ears.
Genocide in Iraq was also about attempts to destroy identity, memory, language, and the ethnicity and beliefs of ancient peoples. But there are signs of hope as brave communities refuse to die or let their remarkable history be eradicated in the contemporary Dark Ages of ISIS.
Genocide in Iraq was also about attempts to destroy identity, memory, language, and the ethnicity and beliefs of ancient peoples. But there are signs of hope as brave communities refuse to die or let their remarkable history be eradicated in the contemporary Dark Ages of ISIS.
Ankawa was once an Iraqi Christian village in Kurdistan and is close to Irbil. Today, it is home to around 50,000 Christians – many with a Syriac heritage and many who fled the depredations of ISIS.
In response to their needs around 3500 students are learning the Syriac language in 50 schools in Dohuk, Ancawa and Irbil. This has been possible because of what one teacher in a school I visited today described as “the unique situation in the districts administered by the Kurdish Regional Government.”
This Charterhouse feature abut Kurdistan/Northern Iraq will appear on January 1st 2020
