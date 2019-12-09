Interview with Hong Kong’s Nina Lo of Radio Television Hong Kong Current Affairs Programme The Pulse. With 800,000 pro democracy campaigners on the streets again this weekend, Carrie Lam needs to be less of an ostrich, take her head out of the sand, and meet the newly elected representatives who speak for millions.

Interview with Hong Kong’s Nina Lo of Radio Television Hong Kong Current Affairs Programme The Pulse

https://www.facebook.com/RTHK.Pulse/videos/2700998713255627/

Hong Kong’s courageous people are fighting for the fundamental and inalienable principles that underpin every legitimate democracy: human rights, accountability and the rule of law.

We saw just that, this past weekend on Sunday – when over 800,000 pro democracy campaigners took to the streets in a show of strength against the Hong Kong government, with march organisers calling on Chief Executive Carrie Lam to respond to their insistence that Hong Kong’s autonomy from the Chinese Communist Party’s influence should be preserved.

Instead of being like an ostrich and sticking her head in the sand she should be talking to the newly directly elected councillors. For months she has said she “didn’t know who to talk to” – well the people of Hong Kong have sent her their representatives. They are Hong Kong’s House of Representatives and she should be bringing them together in a major effort to break the deadlock and to move forward.