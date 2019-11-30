South China Morning Post – why Carrie Lam mustn’t squander the opportunity given to her and why she should be convening an urgent consultation with Hong Kong’s newly elected councils and councillors

Today’s South China Morning Post.

https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3039876/hong-kongs-district-council-election-results-show-dire-need-swift Why Carrie Lam should seize the moment or risk squandering the opportunity for change given to her by this week’s elections. The same message- and how she should work with the new elected councils and councillors – is spelt out in this radio interview with BBC World: https://lordalton.files.wordpress.com/2019/11/alton-hong-kong-world-update.mp3

Carrie Lam has complained that she hasn’t known who to speak to about the calls for reform made by the pro democracy campaigners.

Well now she has elected councils and elected councillors and she should urgently convene a consultation with them.

The District Council elections were a moment of elation, but they point to the dire need for reform. Pessimists would have us believe that it’s inevitable that Hong Kong returns to the disfigurement and paralysis of cannonades of tear gas, volleys of rubber bullets, and Molotov cocktails. Fighting the wrong battle in the last ditch, and surrendering to a sense of inevitability, would be a terrible defeat for all sides and not worthy of the popular and peaceful upsurge represented by ballots rather than bullets. Hong Kong and Beijing both need a fresh start rather than a resumption of paralysis. Boldly turn these councils into something more than parish pumps – give them an immediate consultative role – devolve decisions and opportunities to them – pioneer reforms – and the Hong Kong government may come to see last Sunday’s elections as a decisive turning point, replacing the need for protest with the leadership and commitment demanded by the voters and indelibly printed on a landslide of ballot papers.