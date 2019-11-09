What is South Korea thinking of by repatriating refugees to the North? It would have been like sending people back over the Berlin Wall to their certain death.

A very bad decision by South Korea – and one which violates their obligations to refugees. They have probably written the death sentence of these poor people.

North Korea spent £500 million launching a missile while people go without food – and shoot to kill refugees at the River Tumen North Korea Prison Camps Kim Young Soon – a survivor giving testimony One million men under arms. Military expenditure could be used for development and for feeding a malnourished people.

The British-North Korean Community is deeply concerned about the first deportation of two North Koreans by South Korea since the 1953 Korean War Armistice.

The South Korean government, on Thursday 7 November, deported two North Korean escapees to North Korea, a country that has been condemned by the United Nations as having committed systematic, widespread and grave violations of human rights and crimes against humanity.

This is the first time the South Korean government has sent North Koreans back against their will. In doing so, South Korea has undermined its national Constitution, which recognizes all North Koreans as citizens of South Korea, granting them the right to live in the South and be protected by its legal system.

“Since North Koreans are Korean nationals they are under the jurisdiction of South Korea, so the government is obliged to let them stand in our courts,” stressed Kim Jae-won, a member of South Korean Parliament and chairman of the National Assembly Budget Committee, to Prime Minister Lee Nak-Yeon.

There were no legal procedures for these two North Koreans deportation.

“There is no doubt that the two deportees have been returned to a place where they face no due process, harsh punishment, torture, and almost-certain execution,” says Greg Scarlatoiu, executive director of the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea.

After their boat was seized by the South Korean navy on Saturday, November 2, the two fishermen reportedly requested resettlement in South Korea.

After an investigation which lasted for only three days, the government of South Korea sent the two back to North Korea, saying that its investigators had determined that the men had killed 16 of their crewmates prior to escaping.

Ministry of Unification spokesman Lee Sang-min stated that the two fishermen were “heinous criminals” who did not deserve recognition as refugees under applicable international law.

“The claim that the two escapees killed 16 crewmates, is bizarre,” says Scarlatoiu.

Moreover, the North Koreans were on South Korean soil and deserved the protection of South Korea’s legal system.

There is no such legal agreement or any extradition treaty between Pyongyang and Seoul.

Under the current North Korean Refugee Protection Law in South Korea, every North Korean escapee is recognised as a refugee, including murderers.

There is no precedent for the extradition of people to North Korea, as the jurisdiction has no rule of law.

This deportation of the two North Korean fishermen therefore raises major concerns for all the North Koreans (34,000) living in South Korea.

If this case supports a future extradition agreement between North and South Korea, many North Korean refugees in Seoul, who fled in search of freedom of expression, speech, faith, opportunity, dignity, security and food, will be forced to repatriate from North Korea’s request of criminals.

But North Korea regards all North Korean escapees are ‘human scum’ and ‘betrayers of a socialist nation’ – making all of them criminals.

The deportation of the two North Korean fishermen creates serious moral, ethical, and legal concerns that the international community, organisations and friends of Korea should call attention to.

The South Korean government must follow the international obligations of human rights norms and principles. “The result of a cursory investigation, this deportation is contrary to obligations assumed by South Korea under human rights instruments including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights,” Scarlatoiu says.

전 세계에 있는 탈북자분들과 저의를 지지호소하는 세계모든분들에게 청원

2019년 11월 7일 대한민국에서는 자유를찾아 목숨을걸고 독재국가를 떠나온 젊은 2명의 (22, 23세) 북한청년들을 판문점을 통해북한으로 추방하는 사건이 있었습니다. 한국에서 북한으로 북송시키는 경우는 거의 전례가 없는 case입니다. 지금까지 중국이나다른나라들에서 강제로 탈북민들을 강제 북송해서 교화서나 수용소에 감금되었어도 한국에서 북송되었다는 소식은 그 자체가 놀라움이고, 동시에 한국에 정착하는 탈북민들한테는 많은 두려움을 상시시키고 있습니다.

북송원인은 일단은 한국정부의 발표에서: “선장의 지속적인 가혹해위에 불만을 품은 이들 두명이 선장을 포함해 16명의 동료선원들을 잔인하게 살해” 였기때문이라고 설명하고 있습니다. 그럼에도 불구하고 뚜렷한 증거하나도 남지 않은 애매모호한 사건으로많은 질문들을 남기고 있습니다.

당시 김재원 국회 예산결산특별위원장은 이낙연 국무총리에게:“북한 주민도 우리나라 국민이고, 또 현재 (북한도 우리)관할이기때문에 정부는 이들을 우리나라 법정에 세워 처벌해야 의무가 있다”라고 강조하였습니다. 그럼에도 불구하고 이들의 북송은 너무신속하고 빨리 처리되었습니다.

남한과 북한사이에는 ‘범죄인도조약이나 범죄인 인도’와 관련한법적인 근거가 없습니다. – 근래에 일어나는 홍콩데모가 그 경우인데: ‘범죄인 인도법 개정안’을 반대해서 많은 시민들이 중국정부와 홍콩자치정부를 상대로 힘든 싸움을 하고 있습니다. 이법안이 나올경우 많은 홍콩인들이나 또는 중국독재정부를 향해 싸우고 있는 중국 및 홍콩인권운동가들이 중국에 요구로 인해서 추방되어야 하기 때문입니다 – 현재 북한이탈주민법은 테러 등 국제형사범죄, 살인 등 중대한 범죄자난 위장 탈북자들도 법의 보호 대상으로 인정하고 있지만 그와 동시에 ‘북한으로 추방한다는’ 부분도명시하고 있지 않습니다.

여러분 – 이번사건으로해서 ‘범죄인 인도법 개정안이 자연적으로구성’되고 북한이 소위 말하는 범죄자이기 때문에 추방되어야 한다면 북한을 탈출한 우리모두가 추방되어야 할것입니다. 북한당국은 탈북민들을 보고 ‘인간 쓰레기’ 또는 ‘나라를 배신한 배신자’라고 범죄인으로 취급하고 있습니다. 그렇다면 대한민국땅안에있는 3만 4천여명의 모든 탈북민들다 범죄인이고 이들 두명이 7일날 추방된것 처럼 범죄인으로써 북한으로 추방되어야 할 것입니다. 북한으로 추방되면 일어날 일들은 우리모두가 잘 알고 있고:구금, 구타, 고문, 수용소, 총살 또는 생화학무기의 생체실험대상으로 사용될것입니다.

스탠튼 변호사는 말합니다: “이들을 북한으로 돌려보냄으로써 한국정부는 법적인 절차 없고, 고문이 일상화된 북한의 사법제도를적법하다고 용인한 것입니다. (무죄 추정 원칙에 따라) 재판을 통해 판결을 받기전까지는 절대 이들을 살인자라고 추정해서도 안되면, 인도적인 처우를 해야 한다는 말입니다.”

Greg Scarlatoiu (그레그 스칼라튜) 사무총장은 말합니다: “이들이 한국에 망명을 신청했다는 이유만으로도 북한에 돌려보내지면사형에 처해질 수 있다며, 망명을 신청한 북한 주민은 어떤 경우에도, 절대 송환되어서는 안된다고 강조합니다.”

여러분들의 단합된 목소리와 지지가 그 어느때보다도 필요한 시점입니다. ‘범죄인도조약이나 범죄인 인도’ 관련법들이 북한과 남한사이에는 존재 할 수 가 없고 또 형성되어도 안되는 부분이라고생각하고 여러분들에게 단결적인 호소를 하고 있습니다. 왜냐하면 그 조건으로 해서 죄없고 또 정치.종교.인권. 배고픔의 자유를찾아 북한을 탈출한 탈북민들이 죽어가야하기 때문입니다. 어떤경우에도 불법적인 강제 북송이 일어나서는 안됩니다.

한국과 북한사이에 범죄인도조약 송환법이 형성되지 않고 또 강제추방이 안되도록 영국에 있는 North Korea Community가 앞에 설것이고 국제 사회에 알릴것입니다.

많은 탈북민, 한국인, 세계의 분들이 동참해주시기를 호소합니다.

With many thanks and appreciation,

British–North Korean Community