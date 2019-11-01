November 2nd Rally In Protest At Eritrea’s Confiscation of Hospitals and Clinics, its Persecution Of People of Faith and Indefinite Conscription. Also, Eritrea In The News – Important exhibition held in London and featured more than 40 images – a mix of archive material and personal collections, some never publicly exhibited before.

David Alton

Press Release 24 October 2019 Re: Religious persecution in Eritrea intensifies British-Eritreans and Friends, who are concerned and troubled by the ongoing human right violations and the recent concerted actions of confiscating and nationalising religious institutions, health centres and schools by the Government of Eritrea, are holding a protest rally in front of Westminster Cathedral, Cathedral Piazza, 147 Victoria Street, London SW1E 6DE, UK, on Saturday, 2 November 2019 from 14:30 – 17:30 hours. The Eritrean people are under the yoke of human rights abuses and all their faith groups are victims of religious persecution. When the Catholic Bishops criticised the government of Eritrea openly and called for a national reconciliation among its people, the government forcefully confiscated the health centres and schools of faith groups, including 29 Catholic Church health centres and 7 schools that have been serving people of all faiths in the country for over 60 years…