Joshua Wong’s Disqualification From Contesting Hong Kong’s District Council Elections Throws Doubt On The Legitimacy of The Elections. Question Raised In Parliament. Link to Thursday’s 3 Hour House of Lords Debate….

I was shocked to see that Joshua Wong – one of the courageous founders of Hong Hong’s Umbrella Movement has been disqualified from standing in the Council Elections. This is yet another attempt to undermine democracy and autonomy.

I have tabled this Question to the UK Government today: Lord Alton of Liverpool to ask Her Majesty’s Government What assessment they have made of the disqualification of Joshua Wong from being able to stand for election in the District Council elections in Hong Kong; whether they are monitoring the elections for irregularities; and how they intend to challenge unjust disqualifications and irregularities.

Also see Joshua Wong’s letter from his prison cell…

