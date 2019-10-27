Faras Ghani of Al Jazeera has produced a powerful report about the 4.5 million people- many of them children, and many from Dalit and Christian minorities- forced to work in Pakistan’s 20,000 brick kilns. You can read it here.

Faras Ghani of Al Jazeera has produced a powerful report about the 4.5 million people- many of them children, and many from Dalit and Christian minorities- forced to work in Pakistan’s 20,000 brick kilns.

The Global Slavery Index estimates there were almost 25 million people trapped in forced labour with Pakistan – with 3.1 million- eighth on the list.

70 percent of bonded labourers in Pakistan are children – over one-third of the four million or so people working at brick kilns in Pakistan.

Often, they work all day and are denied education. Ghani tells the story of eleven -year-old Qaiser Dad. After his father fell ill Qaiser had to give up on school and work on the kiln. He begins work at sunrise and does not stop until 8pm.

Pakistan ‘s Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reports a high mortality rate among children working at brick kilns while about one in 20 families living on brick kilns have children who have lost their eyesight.

Children are kept as hostages in the event of the parents leaving the kiln, even for a short period.

Al Jazeera are to be congratulated for shining a light into a dark place. Other broadcasters should follow suit:

