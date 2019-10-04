As China tells Hong Kong to force its citizens to expose their faces to facial recognition surveillance here are two stories that should make us face up to the nature of Tiananmen-style authoritarianism…

Mr.Wing-kee Lam, the former manager of Causeway Bay Books, in Hong Kong, spent 8 months detained in 2015 in Chinese detention centres which he says “are worse than any prison you can imagine.”

Mr.Lam ran a successful book shop for twenty years. Among his customers were highly placed Communist Party officials from the mainland who used visits to Hong Kong to buy literature banned in China.

He says his best sellers included George Orwell’s Animal Farm and 1984.

MrLee might recall that in Animal Farm

‘No animal shall wear clothes.’ In Hong Kong they may no longer wear masks.

But another best seller was Fydor Dostoyevsky’s The House of the Dead. – a semi-autobiographical novel Dostoevsky, portrays the life of convicts in a Siberian prison camp.

Dostoyevsky and, in Stalin’s Times, Solzhenitsyn, tell the story of how prisoners are degraded and slowly driven mad by forcing them to do the same things over and over. Nineteenth century and twentieth century brutality and the coercion of fragile human beings persists into our own times.

Mr.Lam told me that he was driven to despair – denied any contact with his family- and that he wanted to commit suicide.

After release, he returned to Hong Kong but as he saw the increasing attempts to deny human rights, rule of law and democracy, and he fled to Taiwan. But, he warns “Hong Kong today, Taiwan tomorrow.”

And he says that “the U.K. needs to act urgently and immediately to ensure Hong Kong people have somewhere else to settle if the assertive empire that is now China continues to destroy an international treaty which it has signed.”

Hard to disagree