Countdown To Barbarism in Northern Ireland – as health care providers join the mass protests against a barbaric law being imposed by Westminster.

In addition to tens of thousands of Northern Irish people saying no to this barbaric law, two healthcare professional letters have been released today. The letter by Dr Andrew Cupples which was picked up by the BBC can be found in full here. There are over 800 names on there. The second letter is one signed by over 100 midwives- you can find it on Facebook here.

Northern Ireland abortion statistics

The unborn child at 18 weeks gestation. 600 babies are aborted daily in the UK - some, up to and even during birth, with the full force of British law. 7 million have been aborted since abortion was made legal and some have had up to 8 legal abortions.