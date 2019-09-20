Parliamentary Replies from the Minister of State at the Foreign Office on Hong Kong; Yazidi girls being sold in Iran; Eritrean abuses of human rights; and a reply from Sajid Javid, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, about Local Housing Allowance Rates. UK Government Insists That China Must Honour Two Systems One Country.

During a Parliamentary Recess or Prorogation Parliamentary Questions Cannot Be Tabled And Those Which Were Tabled, Before the House Rose, Lapse. Ministers Then Reply Via Correspondence.

Unlike Replies Published in Hansard These Are Not In The Public Domain So The Following Responses Are Published Here:

Parliamentary Replies from the Minister of State at the Foreign Office on Hong Kong; Yazidi girls being sold in Iran; Eritrean abuses of human rights; and a reply from Sajid Javid, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, about Local Housing Allowance Rates.