New Reports Launched in Parliament on the Plight of Pakistani Minorities and the Rohingya.

Following my visit to Pakistan the All Party Parliamentary Group on Pakistan Minorities, which I co Chair, and the All Party Parliamentary Group on Religious Freedom have published an important new report on the plight of the country’s minorities. We recently launched the Report at an event in Parliament. Our recommendations can be read at this link.

I also spoke at the launch of a report about the plight of the Rohingya and called for judicial mechanisms to be created that would ensure those responsible for crimes against humanity and genocide to be brought to justice. A culture of impunity, and the belief that they can get away with it, that thee will be no consequences, always emboldens others to carry out similar atrocities

Rohingya A New Shape of Catastrophe Two years on from the 2017 Rohingya Crisis