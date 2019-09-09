130 U.K. Parliamentarians Join Forces To Call For International Support For The People Of Hong Kong With An “Insurance Policy” Of Second Citizenship And A Second Place Of Abode – Should The Need Arise

Over 130 parliamentarians from both Houses of Parliament today delivered a letter to the Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, calling for international support for the people of Hong Kong. This greatly to be welcomed initiative which demonstrates the determination of UK parliamentarians to stand by Hong Kong’s people in their hour of need and to provide them with an insurance policy should Beijing and its Red Army repeat the horrors of Tiananmen square. The letter states:

“China’s recent words and actions indicate that their leadership has moved away from the commitment to upholding Hong Kong’s way of life, enshrined in their Basic Law and founded on values we share: commitment to the rule of law, democracy and human rights. The continuing protests by the courageous people of Hong Kong have been their response to increasing restrictions on those values.” The letter calls on the UK Government to lead an international effort to provide Hong Kong people with a second citizenship and a second place of abode should the need arise.

https://www.hongkongwatch.org/all-posts/2019/9/9/over-150-parliamentarians-from-both-houses-sign-a-letter-or-house-of-commons-motion-calling-for-insurance-policy-for-the-people-of-hong-kong

https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/3026429/nearly-130-british-lawmakers-sign-letter-seeking-commonwealth