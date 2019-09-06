Northern Ireland Stands United Tonight In Defiance of Westminster’s New Law To Impose Abortion Up To 28 Weeks Gestation. Huge Crowds Gather Peacefully at Stormont To Make Their Voices Heard.

No doubt there will be the usual news blackout which occurs when the “right” to take the life of a baby in the womb is challenged.

A vast crowd, united from across Northern Ireland’s communities, gathered tonight at Stormont to defy the Westminster Parliament – who, in the absence of the Northern Ireland Assembly, have passed a law to impose abortion on Northern Ireland.

As the protesters know, the law can still be stopped if the Assembly meets before October 21st.

But, the clock is ticking. It’s really urgent. The October 21st deadline is looming. This is literally a matter of life and death.

If Northern Ireland political parties do not reconvene the Stormont Assembly by October 21st one of the most extreme abortion laws in the world will be imposed on Northern Ireland. This will allow for the ending of unborn lives, on-demand, for any reason, up to 28 weeks.

Northern Ireland would go from a nation which has 100,000 people alive today because of their pro-life laws, and which recognises that both lives matter, to a country where a baby in the womb could be aborted right through to seven-months.

This change in law will legalise sex-selective abortion; disability selective-abortion for cleft-lip, club foot and down’s syndrome; twin abortions (select one to live and on to die); no law stopping babies born alive after an abortion being left to die; legalised partial-birth abortions.

This is just the beginning, it gets worse.

There would be no restrictions on where abortion can be performed, meaning abortions could be performed almost anywhere including schools and mobile abortion clinics. Young girls would be able to get abortions without their parent’s consent. There would be no requirement that a doctor must be involved.

There would be no consideration period for women, allowing for fast-tracked or ‘lunch-hour’ abortions. There would be no law to help prevent boyfriends from coercing a woman into having an abortion. There would be no conscientious objection protections in law for pro-life doctors who don’t want to perform abortions. It would be more difficult to prosecute men who slip abortion pills into a woman’s food. There would be no provision for independent counselling for women seeking an abortion.

There would also be no pain relief given to babies during abortions.

Northern Ireland’s MLAs must kill this Westminster Bill not their future children. They have a duty to listen to the united voices of the people who elected them and who today protested with such dignity and resolve.