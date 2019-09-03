Cross Party Alliance of MPs Call on The International Community To Give Hong Kong’s People a Second Citizenship And Right of Abode If Communist China Dismantles “Two Systems One Country” and Rides Roughshod Over The Rule of Law, Democracy, and Human Rights in Hong Kong. See Motion and Letter in Today’s Times newspaper….

The Future of Hong Kong and Its People

An important letter has been published in today’s Times from Fiona Bruce MP and Luke de Pulford, setting out the case for the cross-party Early Day Motion being tabled by around 3O MPs in the House of Commons today.

Signatories include the Conservative Chair of the House of Commons Defence Committee, senior Labour MPs, the Parliamentary Leader of the SNP, members of the DUP, and the former Leader of the Liberal Democrat Party.

A supportive letter has been sent to the Foreign Secretary and Questions tabled in the House of Lords

Text of House of Commons Motion

This House calls on Her Majesty’s Government to seek agreement with some of the other 53 Commonwealth countries to provide Hong Kong citizens with a second citizenship and potential place of abode; insists that the UK will not accept the abandonment of “two systems in one country”, guaranteed by international treaty and agreed by China; and recognises that Hong Kong’s industrious, dynamic, courageous, and diverse people, must be given a guarantee that they will be able to flourish economically, culturally, and socially, whilst living under the rule of law.

Letter To The Times