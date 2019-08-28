Brilliant article setting out the case for Britain to honour its commitment to Hong Kong and to fundamental human rights. It calls on the Commonwealth and other nations to offer a second place of abode, and citizenship, as an insurance policy to Hong Kong people, should Hong Kong resile on its commitment to “one nation, two systems.”

This important article posted by Hong Kong Watch, written by Human Rights Commissioner, Luke de Pulford, succinctly insists that the U.K. has skin in the game in Hong Kong and perceptively sets out the arguments for standing with the people of Hong Kong in their hour of need. It brilliantly offers a practical way of providing a Commonwealth based insurance policy, guaranteeing citizenship for Hong Kong’s people if China reneges on “two systems, one country.” Policy makers should consider this proposal very carefully. A must read –

China and Hong Kong: David and Goliath Struggle. “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will….In a gentle way, you can shake the world” – Mahatma Gandhi

The anthems of protesters from Martin Luther King’s civil rights movement to James Russell Lowell Once to Every Time and Nation – composed to contest slavery and sung against the then military junta in South Korea – and the Hallelujah chorus now being sung by Hong Kong’s brave citizens are anthems sung to promote fundamental human rights.

Once to every man and nation comes the moment to decide

In the strife of Truth with Falsehood, for the good or evil side;



Then to side with truth is noble,

When we share her wretched crust,

Ere her cause bring fame and profit,

And ’tis prosperous to be just;

Then it is the brave man chooses

While the coward stands aside,

You can listen to the London Philharmonic Choir singing this great anthem here:

Seoul’s peaceful protesters who ended the military dictatorship in South Korea.