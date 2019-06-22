When a British Court orders a woman to have an abortion, it turns justice on its head, is a gross violation of human rights, and represents the tyrannical suppression of the rights of a family. It also makes a mockery of the so-called “right to choose.”

The baby’s grandmother, a midwife, says she is willing to bring up her grandchild. It is a way forward supported by the girl’s social worker. And the mother, herself, says she wants her child to be born.

A traumatic late term abortion can hardly be construed as more “in the interests of the mother” than a well-managed child birth. Does the Judge actually know what happens in a late abortion?

The Court says that “best interests” means that the family have no rights and that a viable baby of 22 weeks gestation must lose its life.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights says that we all have the right to life – but the Court had nothing to say about this or the best interests of that baby. This is a tragic decision for all involved.

https://news.sky.com/story/woman-with-mental-age-of-child-to-have-abortion-court-rules-11746576

This picture is of a baby in the womb at 18 weeks gestation: